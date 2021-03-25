Valueworks LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valueworks LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.5% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.19. 192,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

