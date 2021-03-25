ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.42

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 388,201 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of £14.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.39.

In other news, insider Martin Lampshire purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

