Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.69. Valhi shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 75 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.