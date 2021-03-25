Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VLEEY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

