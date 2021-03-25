USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and $1.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.20 or 0.02995324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,375,118,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,157,797,167 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

