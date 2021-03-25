Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.60. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

