Untitled Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,413,000. Elastic makes up 4.4% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.08. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

