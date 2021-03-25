United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.26. 6,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,248. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $330.79. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.