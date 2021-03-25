United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

United Internet stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €35.50 ($41.76). 165,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.28 and a 200 day moving average of €35.01. United Internet has a 12 month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

