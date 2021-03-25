UniLend Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $38.51 million and $8.25 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00005059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00644672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00063538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023972 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

