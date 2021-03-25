Unification 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,539.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $20,539.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00609871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023618 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

