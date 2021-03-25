UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.83 ($11.56).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

