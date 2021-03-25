UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 260,390 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in UGI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

