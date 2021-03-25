Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

