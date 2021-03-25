U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 2,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,319,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

