U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,630.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00.
Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $71.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on USCR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
