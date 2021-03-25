U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 200 Shares

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $12,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,630.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $9,940.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $10,234.00.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on USCR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

