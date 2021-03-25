U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 290,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 57.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. 56,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,581. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

