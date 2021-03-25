Typerium (TYPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00643576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023913 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

