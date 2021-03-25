Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,652,200.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,293,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TWST stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

