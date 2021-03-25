Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,683 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $22.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,010.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,061.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,772.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

