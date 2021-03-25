Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,474 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

