Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

WDAY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.16. 25,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.