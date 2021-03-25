Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $7,968,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 802,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,488. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

