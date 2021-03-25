Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 10,999 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $323.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,986. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

