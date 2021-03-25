Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 247,363 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 465.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 215,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,371. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.