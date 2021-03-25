TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00641058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023906 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

