Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,308. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

