Truist Securities Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $100.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $95.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

