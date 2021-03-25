TRON (TRX) Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000991 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

