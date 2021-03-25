trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671,299 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in trivago were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 138,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

