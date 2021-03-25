Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Acquires C$30,819.36 in Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,819.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,819.36.

Theodore Alfred Leja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Theodore Alfred Leja sold 34,796 shares of Tree Island Steel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total transaction of C$85,598.16.

TSE TSL opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.86 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tree Island Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.