TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,114 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.68% of TransMedics Group worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,075 shares of company stock worth $6,872,890. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

