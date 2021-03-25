TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,253 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 22.5% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $234,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $585.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.37 and its 200 day moving average is $560.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

