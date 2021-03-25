Traders Purchase Large Volume of Navient Call Options (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,076% compared to the average daily volume of 290 call options.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NAVI opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Navient has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

