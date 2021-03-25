Traders Buy Large Volume of Banco Santander Call Options (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,255 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical volume of 2,771 call options.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SAN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

