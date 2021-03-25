Tracy L. Porter Sells 37,381 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMC stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

