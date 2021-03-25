Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

