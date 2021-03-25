Toroso Investments LLC Sells 383 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 19,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,495. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

