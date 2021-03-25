Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 222,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a market cap of $424.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

