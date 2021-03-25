Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,025.92. The company had a trading volume of 78,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,631. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,061.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,772.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.