Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

ORCL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 593,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,990. The company has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

