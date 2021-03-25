Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 569,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,876,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

