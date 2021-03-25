Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $50,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after buying an additional 351,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

