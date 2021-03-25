Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

