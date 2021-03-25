Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $43,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000.

SLY stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

