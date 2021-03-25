Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $251.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.89 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

