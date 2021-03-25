Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $472.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

