Todd Lampert Sells 5,955 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

