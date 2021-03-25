Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Redfin accounts for 1.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. 8,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,607. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

