Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $11.93 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,000. Facebook makes up approximately 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.18. 453,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.99 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

